    Coast Guard Lancha Graveyard at South Padre Island

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Confiscated lanchas sit in the “lancha graveyard” at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, March 18, 2025. These boats, seized during anti-illegal fishing operations in the Gulf of America, are stored at the station after being interdicted by Coast Guard crews. Video by Petty Officer First Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995964
    VIRIN: 250418-G-HU058-1000
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111523148
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    lancha, coast guard, southern border operations, illegal fishing, poaching

