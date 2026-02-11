Coast Guard Lancha Graveyard at South Padre Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Confiscated lanchas sit in the “lancha graveyard” at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, March 18, 2025. These boats, seized during anti-illegal fishing operations in the Gulf of America, are stored at the station after being interdicted by Coast Guard crews. Video by Petty Officer First Class Edward Wargo