Coast Guard Lancha Graveyard at South Padre Island

Confiscated lanchas sit in the “lancha graveyard” at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, March 18, 2025. These boats, seized during anti-illegal fishing operations in the Gulf of America, are stored at the station after being interdicted by Coast Guard crews. Video by Petty Officer First Class Edward Wargo
