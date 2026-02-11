Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL-65610) conducts ongoing icebreaking operations while underway in New York Harbor, Feb. 10, 2026. The operations support safe, navigable waterways throughout the New York area and along the Hudson River to Albany, New York. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)