    Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL-65610) conducts ongoing icebreaking operations while underway in New York Harbor, Feb. 10, 2026. The operations support safe, navigable waterways throughout the New York area and along the Hudson River to Albany, New York. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)

    Coast Guard Cutter Hawser

