Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawser (WYTL-65610) conducts ongoing icebreaking operations while underway in New York Harbor, Feb. 10, 2026. The operations support safe, navigable waterways throughout the New York area and along the Hudson River to Albany, New York. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)
