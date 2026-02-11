(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard conducts airboat operations during Operation River Wall

    MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Texas

    Coast Guard crews train and conduct airboat operations during Operation River Wall near the Texas Southern Border Oct. 19, 2025.
    This training allows Coast Guard personnel to operate airboats that are capable of navigating shallow waters that are often encountered along southern border waters. Video by Petty Officer First Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995959
    VIRIN: 251019-G-HU058-1000
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111523065
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: MCALLEN, TEXAS, US

    operation river wall, airboat, coast guard, southern border

