Coast Guard conducts airboat operations during Operation River Wall

Coast Guard crews train and conduct airboat operations during Operation River Wall near the Texas Southern Border Oct. 19, 2025.

This training allows Coast Guard personnel to operate airboats that are capable of navigating shallow waters that are often encountered along southern border waters. Video by Petty Officer First Class Edward Wargo