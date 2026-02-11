(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Department of War (DoW) firefighters participate in fundamentals of fire suppression training at the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026. The Training is designed to prepare mission-ready service members for a variety of fire protection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt Josh Ledford)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995958
    VIRIN: 260114-F-OX969-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523063
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoW Firefighters Train Fire Suppression Fundamentals, by 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

