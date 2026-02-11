U.S. Airman with the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 647th Quartermaster Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an aerial resupply mission at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. During an aerial resupply mission, supplies are air-dropped from an aircraft instead of delivery by ground convoy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995956
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-SA954-3323
|Filename:
|DOD_111522984
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Above the fight: Dogface Soldiers conduct aerial resupply, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.