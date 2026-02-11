Above the fight: Dogface Soldiers conduct aerial resupply

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airman with the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 647th Quartermaster Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an aerial resupply mission at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. During an aerial resupply mission, supplies are air-dropped from an aircraft instead of delivery by ground convoy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)