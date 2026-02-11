(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Above the fight: Dogface Soldiers conduct aerial resupply

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Airman with the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 647th Quartermaster Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an aerial resupply mission at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. During an aerial resupply mission, supplies are air-dropped from an aircraft instead of delivery by ground convoy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995956
    VIRIN: 260204-A-SA954-3323
    Filename: DOD_111522984
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Above the fight: Dogface Soldiers conduct aerial resupply, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

