(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored in Valor: HM1 Morales

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    Short interview with our Senior Sailor of the Year for 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995947
    VIRIN: 260119-D-XP364-1828
    Filename: DOD_111522848
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in Valor: HM1 Morales, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video