    Staff Sgt. Rodriguez conducts M4 weapons qualification at Camp Santiago

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla and Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Héctor Rodríguez Quiles, assigned to the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion with 1st Mission Support Command, conducts M4 weapons qualification during a field training exercise at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico. Feb 7, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers maintain proficiency with their assigned weapons and readiness to support mission readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Adilén Soto Margolla).

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995946
    VIRIN: 260207-A-KM201-4001
    Filename: DOD_111522838
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Rodriguez conducts M4 weapons qualification at Camp Santiago, by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla and SGT Justin Williams-Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weapons qualification
    393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

