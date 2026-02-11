U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Héctor Rodríguez Quiles, assigned to the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion with 1st Mission Support Command, conducts M4 weapons qualification during a field training exercise at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico. Feb 7, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers maintain proficiency with their assigned weapons and readiness to support mission readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Adilén Soto Margolla).
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995946
|VIRIN:
|260207-A-KM201-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111522838
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Staff Sgt. Rodriguez conducts M4 weapons qualification at Camp Santiago, by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla and SGT Justin Williams-Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.