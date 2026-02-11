(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 10th Mountain Division Dirt Labs: Innovating for the Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division innovation lab identify operational challenges and develop practical solutions through experimentation and rapid prototyping at Fort Drum, New York. In this video, Capt. Jason Henderson, officer in charge of the lab, explains how Soldiers leverage emerging technologies and hands-on testing to turn ideas into capabilities that enhance readiness and inform future development across the division. (U.S. Army video by SPC Anjelica Chevalier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995942
    VIRIN: 260203-A-HB317-5449
    Filename: DOD_111522803
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 10th Mountain Division Dirt Labs: Innovating for the Future, by SPC Anjelica Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video