Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division innovation lab identify operational challenges and develop practical solutions through experimentation and rapid prototyping at Fort Drum, New York. In this video, Capt. Jason Henderson, officer in charge of the lab, explains how Soldiers leverage emerging technologies and hands-on testing to turn ideas into capabilities that enhance readiness and inform future development across the division. (U.S. Army video by SPC Anjelica Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995942
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-HB317-5449
|Filename:
|DOD_111522803
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 10th Mountain Division Dirt Labs: Innovating for the Future, by SPC Anjelica Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.