The 10th Mountain Division Dirt Labs: Innovating for the Future

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division innovation lab identify operational challenges and develop practical solutions through experimentation and rapid prototyping at Fort Drum, New York. In this video, Capt. Jason Henderson, officer in charge of the lab, explains how Soldiers leverage emerging technologies and hands-on testing to turn ideas into capabilities that enhance readiness and inform future development across the division. (U.S. Army video by SPC Anjelica Chevalier)