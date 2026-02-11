(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard members patrol Rio Grande near Starbase, Texas

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard members patrol the Rio Grande near Starbase, Texas, Nov. 1, 2025, aboard a 27-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water (SPC-SW) while surveying the river. The patrol supports maritime security and law enforcement operations along the border region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Coast Guard

