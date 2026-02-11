Coast Guard members patrol Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas

Coast Guard members from Maritime Safety and Security Team Alameda patrol the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025, aboard a 29-foot Response Boat–Small (RB-S). The patrol supports maritime security and law enforcement operations along the river. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995935
|VIRIN:
|251028-G-XR638-2485
|Filename:
|DOD_111522728
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.