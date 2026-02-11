(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard members patrol Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Coast Guard members from Maritime Safety and Security Team Alameda patrol the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025, aboard a 29-foot Response Boat–Small (RB-S). The patrol supports maritime security and law enforcement operations along the river. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995935
    VIRIN: 251028-G-XR638-2485
    Filename: DOD_111522728
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard
    Maritime Safety and Security Team Alameda

