(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Baltimore District Strengthens Partnership with Veteran Foundation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOCK HAVEN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Donald Koch, founder of Hyner Lodge Foundation, describes the annual Family Traditional Butchering event and explains how U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District donated an 80-by-40-foot building to the foundation following closure of the Spring Valley Formerly Utilized Defense Sites project in Washington, D.C. The building, which previously housed a detonation chamber, now serves as a horse barn and storage facility supporting programs for wounded, injured, and disabled veterans. The donation saved taxpayers an estimated $150,000 while providing the foundation with infrastructure to expand services. Koch continues a family tradition practiced by his grandfather and father, bringing together approximately 80 veterans for traditional butchering of one steer and three hogs at the January event. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995931
    VIRIN: 260117-A-SE916-8892
    Filename: DOD_111522718
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: LOCK HAVEN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Baltimore District Strengthens Partnership with Veteran Foundation, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Baltimore District Strengthens Partnership with Veteran Foundation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FUDS
    Disabled Veteran's Hunt
    Spring Valley FUDS
    Detonation Chamber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video