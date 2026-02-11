Donald Koch, founder of Hyner Lodge Foundation, describes the annual Family Traditional Butchering event and explains how U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District donated an 80-by-40-foot building to the foundation following closure of the Spring Valley Formerly Utilized Defense Sites project in Washington, D.C. The building, which previously housed a detonation chamber, now serves as a horse barn and storage facility supporting programs for wounded, injured, and disabled veterans. The donation saved taxpayers an estimated $150,000 while providing the foundation with infrastructure to expand services. Koch continues a family tradition practiced by his grandfather and father, bringing together approximately 80 veterans for traditional butchering of one steer and three hogs at the January event. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995931
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-SE916-8892
|Filename:
|DOD_111522718
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LOCK HAVEN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Baltimore District Strengthens Partnership with Veteran Foundation, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Baltimore District Strengthens Partnership with Veteran Foundation
No keywords found.