Building for Warriors: US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Transforms Fort Meade Living Quarters

Construction continues on the Freedom Center IV Barracks at Fort Meade, Maryland, January 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District project includes two four-story barracks that will house 380 service members in modern living conditions. For the construction team, the project represents more than just concrete and steel—it's a contribution to national security and service member quality of life. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by David Adams)
|01.14.2026
|02.11.2026 12:29
|B-Roll
|995930
|260114-A-SE916-1002
|DOD_111522711
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
