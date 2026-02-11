(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building for Warriors: US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Transforms Fort Meade Living Quarters

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Construction continues on the Freedom Center IV Barracks at Fort Meade, Maryland, January 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District project includes two four-story barracks that will house 380 service members in modern living conditions. For the construction team, the project represents more than just concrete and steel—it's a contribution to national security and service member quality of life. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995928
    VIRIN: 260114-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_111522686
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Building for Warriors: US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District Transforms Fort Meade Living Quarters, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Meade
    Single Soldier Barracks
    Fort Meade Housing

