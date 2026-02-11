DoD Annual Housing Survey notice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This motion graphic was built for base marquee display and promotes the Department of Defense Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey for Department of the Air Force privatized, government-owned and permanent party unaccompanied housing residents. The survey, administered by CEL & Associates Inc., launches March 2, 2026, and remains open through May 1, 2026, with eligible tenants receiving an email link to participate. The anonymous survey allows Airmen, Guardians and their families to provide feedback to Department of the Air Force housing leaders to help guide improvements and strengthen the housing portfolio. The graphic was designed by 19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Mark Haines)