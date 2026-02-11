(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD Annual Housing Survey notice

    02.09.2026

    Video by Mark Haines 

    19th Airlift Wing

    This motion graphic was built for base marquee display and promotes the Department of Defense Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey for Department of the Air Force privatized, government-owned and permanent party unaccompanied housing residents. The survey, administered by CEL & Associates Inc., launches March 2, 2026, and remains open through May 1, 2026, with eligible tenants receiving an email link to participate. The anonymous survey allows Airmen, Guardians and their families to provide feedback to Department of the Air Force housing leaders to help guide improvements and strengthen the housing portfolio. The graphic was designed by 19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Mark Haines)

