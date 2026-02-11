Florida National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia patrol Metro Center Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in helping ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995914
|VIRIN:
|260211-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111522353
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Patrol Metro Center Station, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.