    Florida National Guard Patrol Metro Center Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Florida National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia patrol Metro Center Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in helping ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995914
    VIRIN: 260211-Z-MF120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111522353
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

