    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts winter operations on Delaware River

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Tate (WLM-560) conducts icebreaking and aids to navigation operations on the Delaware River, Pennsylvania, February 10, 2026. The purpose of the operations was to ensure the federal waterways were navigable through the winter ice and address aids to navigation buoy discrepancies caused by the winter conditions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995910
    VIRIN: 260210-G-NO310-7247
    Filename: DOD_111522278
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    aids to navigation
    Icebreaking
    coast guard cutter William Tate
    Sector Delaware Bay
    Coast Guard

