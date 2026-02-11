B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts winter operations on Delaware River

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Tate (WLM-560) conducts icebreaking and aids to navigation operations on the Delaware River, Pennsylvania, February 10, 2026. The purpose of the operations was to ensure the federal waterways were navigable through the winter ice and address aids to navigation buoy discrepancies caused by the winter conditions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
