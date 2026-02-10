Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, Command Sergeant Major Chris Doss, and Deputy to the Commanding General Mr. Don Nitti hosted a town hall on February 10, 2026. The command group updated the AMCOM workforce and presented awards to recipients.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 09:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995904
|VIRIN:
|260210-O-CT301-4802
|Filename:
|DOD_111522195
|Length:
|01:21:23
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, February 10, 2026 AMCOM Town Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.