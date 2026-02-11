B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts winter ice overflight of Delaware River

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an ice overflight of the Delaware River, February 11, 2026. The purpose of the operation was to provide Sector Delaware Bay with an assessment of the ice extent on the waterways and its effects on the Marine Transportation System. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995901
|VIRIN:
|260211-G-NO310-4587
|Filename:
|DOD_111522156
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.