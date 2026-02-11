B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts winter ice overflight of Delaware River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an ice overflight of the Delaware River, February 11, 2026. The purpose of the operation was to provide Sector Delaware Bay with an assessment of the ice extent on the waterways and its effects on the Marine Transportation System. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)