(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts winter ice overflight of Delaware River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an ice overflight of the Delaware River, February 11, 2026. The purpose of the operation was to provide Sector Delaware Bay with an assessment of the ice extent on the waterways and its effects on the Marine Transportation System. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995901
    VIRIN: 260211-G-NO310-4587
    Filename: DOD_111522156
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Icebreaking
    Sector Delaware Bay
    helicopter
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video