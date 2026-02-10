Engineering Inspiration: Buffalo District Engineers Share Their Stories

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District share what inspired them to pursue careers in engineering in Buffalo, New York, during Engineer Week, Feb. 2026. The video highlights their personal motivations and celebrates the people behind the projects who support the district’s mission to serve the region and the nation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).