    Engineering Inspiration: Buffalo District Engineers Share Their Stories

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District share what inspired them to pursue careers in engineering in Buffalo, New York, during Engineer Week, Feb. 2026. The video highlights their personal motivations and celebrates the people behind the projects who support the district’s mission to serve the region and the nation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 08:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995892
    VIRIN: 260210-A-FB511-7141
    Filename: DOD_111522096
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Inspiration: Buffalo District Engineers Share Their Stories, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Engineer's Week
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    E-Week 2026

