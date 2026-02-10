(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing service members share post-deployment first meal plans

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. service members assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing share the meals they look forward to eating when they return home from deployment at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 10, 2026. The video highlights the personal connections and traditions that motivate Airmen while serving downrange in support of regional security and stability operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing service members share post-deployment first meal plans, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

