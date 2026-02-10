386th Air Expeditionary Wing service members share post-deployment first meal plans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing share the meals they look forward to eating when they return home from deployment at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 10, 2026. The video highlights the personal connections and traditions that motivate Airmen while serving downrange in support of regional security and stability operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)