A video of exercise Sentry South 26.1 at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 20-30, 2026. From its strategic hub at the Air Dominance Center, Sentry South 26.1 forges America’s air superiority by integrating hundreds of warfighters and dozens of advanced 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft from across the joint force into a single, lethal combat network ready to dominate the air and battlespace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)