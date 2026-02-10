(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry South 26.1

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    A video of exercise Sentry South 26.1 at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 20-30, 2026. From its strategic hub at the Air Dominance Center, Sentry South 26.1 forges America’s air superiority by integrating hundreds of warfighters and dozens of advanced 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft from across the joint force into a single, lethal combat network ready to dominate the air and battlespace. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kyle St. Pierre)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995890
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-OP380-2002
    Filename: DOD_111522063
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    This work, Sentry South 26.1, by SrA Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Air National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Air Dominance Center
    Air National Guard
    Sentry South 26.1

