    60-Second Sustainment Lesson: A Historical Hero of Sustainment

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    1st Lt. Grant Lucke, command historian for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, shares the story of Technical Sergeant Emanuel Greene, a World War II Soldier on the Red Ball Express.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995887
    VIRIN: 260205-A-IK992-1975
    Filename: DOD_111522033
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Historian
    Red Ball Express
    FirstInSupport
    SwordofFreedom
    Logistics
    Technical Sergeant Emanuel Greene

