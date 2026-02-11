(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6-9 CAV Conduct Situational Training Exercise (STX) -B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    02.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at the Central Training Area, Estonia, Feb. 10, 2026. The platoon-level training simulates actions against a stationary enemy force and includes area and zone reconnaissance missions. The STX prepares the unit for an upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise by reinforcing maneuver, communications, and synchronization across multiple elements. Our NATO Allies have never been more invested since the end of the Cold War; they are showing up with a once in a generation transformation and modernization effort. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ariana Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995886
    VIRIN: 260210-A-GW687-7306
    Filename: DOD_111522030
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-9 CAV Conduct Situational Training Exercise (STX) -B-Roll, by SPC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cav Division
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    6-9CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video