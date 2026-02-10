6-9 CAV Conduct Situational Training Exercise (STX)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at the Central Training Area, Estonia, Feb. 10, 2026. The platoon-level training simulates actions against a stationary enemy force and includes area and zone reconnaissance missions. The STX prepares the unit for an upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise by reinforcing maneuver, communications, and synchronization across multiple elements. Our NATO Allies have never been more invested since the end of the Cold War; they are showing up with a once in a generation transformation and modernization effort. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ariana Smith)