U.S. Air Force Airman Steven Del Rio, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapons aircraft armament systems, discusses hot-pit operations during exercise Point Blank at RAF Leeming, England, Jan. 27, 2026. Exercise Point Blank is a recurring, multinational training event that enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995878
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-GU217-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111521977
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 493rd FGS fuels Point Blank operations, by A1C Rilynn Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.