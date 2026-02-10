493rd FGS fuels Point Blank operations

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Eades, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent, discusses hot-pit operations during exercise Point Blank at RAF Leeming, England, Jan. 27, 2026. Exercise Point Blank is a recurring, multinational training event that enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995877
    VIRIN: 260127-F-GU217-1002
    Filename: DOD_111521971
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Liberty Wing, Point Blank, Hot-pit, Maintenance, RAF Leeming, NATO

