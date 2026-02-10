(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Aircraft Land at a Base in the Middle East

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron land at a base in the Middle East, Jan. 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995874
    VIRIN: 260129-F-JK012-5954
    Filename: DOD_111521952
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Aircraft Land at a Base in the Middle East, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, A-10 Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video