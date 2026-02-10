(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CR trains with German Forces for Small Arms Training

    GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Snipers and German Officer-candidates of the University of the Bundeswehr Munich conduct M17 Qualification, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Familiarization with these weapons systems builds lethal, disciplined shooters capable of supporting combined maneuver operations which is pivotal in the Defense of NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 05:36
    7MPAD
    2nd Cavalery Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    SwordOfFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

