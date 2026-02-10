2CR trains with German Forces for Small Arms Training

Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Snipers and German Officer-candidates of the University of the Bundeswehr Munich conduct M17 Qualification, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Familiarization with these weapons systems builds lethal, disciplined shooters capable of supporting combined maneuver operations which is pivotal in the Defense of NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995873
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-JW284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111521949
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
