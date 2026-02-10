386th AEW boot chandelier symbolizes end of deployment, shared service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage captures the boot chandelier at 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2026. The chandelier, constructed from combat boots left behind by departing service members, represents a long-standing tradition symbolizing the completion of a deployment and the shared experiences of those who served. As units redeploy, Soldiers and Airmen toss their boots onto the structure as a personal mark of their time in theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)