    386th AEW boot chandelier symbolizes end of deployment, shared service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.11.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    B-roll footage captures the boot chandelier at 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2026. The chandelier, constructed from combat boots left behind by departing service members, represents a long-standing tradition symbolizing the completion of a deployment and the shared experiences of those who served. As units redeploy, Soldiers and Airmen toss their boots onto the structure as a personal mark of their time in theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 05:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995872
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-JK012-2001
    Filename: DOD_111521947
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 386th AEW boot chandelier symbolizes end of deployment, shared service, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    morale
    CENTCOM
    Boot Chandelier

