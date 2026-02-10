Winter at its harshest: NATO multinational battlegroup Estonia braves the freeze in a multinational exercise

There’s cold, and then there’s -20 degrees Celsius. At this temperature, NATO troops need to worry about everything from frostbitten fingers to frozen diesel fuel. In the North, the rules of warfare change during winter.
So it’s a good thing that NATO Allies are ready to defend their territory in all seasons, no matter the conditions.
During exercise Winter Camp, NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia left their warm barracks behind for snowdrifts and cold trenches. While working in these conditions isn’t comfortable, it’s crucial for ensuring that our cold‑weather strategies work when put to the test.
NATO’s battlegroup in Estonia is led by the British Army, which has sent mechanised infantry and armoured units to Estonia for nearly nine years. During that time, their forces have been integrated into Estonia’s national defence plans, and their familiarity with host nation forces has deepened.
