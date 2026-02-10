U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons participate in a 31st Operations Group War Day exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The large-force exercise demonstrated the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to conduct simultaneous operations in response to combat search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 04:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995868
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-EM016-9792
|Filename:
|DOD_111521911
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st Operations Group War Day, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.