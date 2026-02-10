(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st Operations Group War Day

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons participate in a 31st Operations Group War Day exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The large-force exercise demonstrated the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to conduct simultaneous operations in response to combat search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 04:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995868
    VIRIN: 260205-F-EM016-9792
    Filename: DOD_111521911
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Operations Group War Day, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OG WAR DAY, AvianoAB, AirForce, USAFE, 31FW

