    260210-SDB-OrangePicking

    GREECE

    02.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay video production on a community relations project on Feb. 6, 2026. Sailors and civilians of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay spent roughly three hours harvesting oranges at Vamvakopoulo Local Farm for donation to St. Nektarios Girls Care Center in Chania. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: GR

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMREL (community relations)
    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay
    COMREL

