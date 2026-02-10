NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay video production on a community relations project on Feb. 6, 2026. Sailors and civilians of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay spent roughly three hours harvesting oranges at Vamvakopoulo Local Farm for donation to St. Nektarios Girls Care Center in Chania. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995867
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-KR191-2484
|Filename:
|DOD_111521891
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260210-SDB-OrangePicking, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.