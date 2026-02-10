(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260121-TOK-PACSPOT-DFAC COOKING CONTEST- CEPPI-NO GRAPHICS

    JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Seaman Nicholas Ceppi 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's DFAC hosted their first annual Battle of the Chef's competition in an effort to strengthen ties between branches as well as those with their host nation of Japan.

    Sr Amn Lesly Quezada
    Reporting

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995863
    VIRIN: 260116-N-PR669-3246
    Filename: DOD_111521767
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, 260121-TOK-PACSPOT-DFAC COOKING CONTEST- CEPPI-NO GRAPHICS, by SN Nicholas Ceppi, identified by DVIDS

    Yokota AB
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    DFAC Contest
    AFN

