260121-TOK-PACSPOT-DFAC COOKING CONTEST- CEPPI-NO GRAPHICS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995863" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota Air Base's DFAC hosted their first annual Battle of the Chef's competition in an effort to strengthen ties between branches as well as those with their host nation of Japan.



NO GRAPHICS

Sr Amn Lesly Quezada

Reporting