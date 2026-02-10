(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACSPOT-Yokota's Airman's Attic-Broll

    JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    MSgt Cody Morgan, Yokota Air Base's Top 3 Airman's Attic Committee Lead, highlights what the Airman's Attic does for members of the community. The Airman's Attic is a place were people can donate items so that other members of the community can use them.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995860
    VIRIN: 251208-F-AR133-1003
    Filename: DOD_111521753
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JP

