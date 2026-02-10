Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Hernandez, one of Yokota Air Base's Honor Guardsman, talks about what the Honor Guard does on the day to day and what they practice for. She mentions that part of what she likes about being a Honor Guardsman is that she gets to meet and work with other AFSCs in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)
CLEAN/NO GRAPHICS
A1C Elizabeth Hernandez
Yokota AB Honor Guardsman
12:29
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 00:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995858
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-AR133-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111521747
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACSPOT-Day in the Life Honor Guardsman-Clean, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.