PACSPOT-DFAC Mission-Clean

Highlighting the mission of Yokota Air Base's Dining Facility and what they do for the community. The DFAC ensures military members stationed at their base, members who are on TDY, and dependents are all able to have access to a faculty offering healthy options for food to meet the standards for the Air Force's fitness initiative. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)



SSgt Kayleen Garza

Yokota DFAC Production Manager

16:17