    PACSPOT-Yokota DFAC Mission-Broll

    JAPAN

    11.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Highlighting the mission of Yokota Air Base's Dining Facility and what they do for the community. The DFAC ensures military members stationed at their base, members who are on TDY, and dependents are all able to have access to a faculty offering healthy options for food to meet the standards for the Air Force's fitness initiative. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995856
    VIRIN: 251125-F-AR133-1003
    Filename: DOD_111521736
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACSPOT-Yokota DFAC Mission-Broll, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB

