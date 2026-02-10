(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACUP-Inter-Pacific Air Force Academy-Clean

    JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base host the Inter-Pacific Armed Forces Academy for the first time during the week of November 18, 2025. This academy brought together 30 United States Air Force members and 30 Japanese Air Self Defense Force members together to learn about leadership, cross-cultural competencies, and what each military can do for each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    CLEAN/NOGRAPHICS
    SMSgt Melissa Ann Callaway
    IPAFA Project Manager
    03:02

    SSgt Sean Hurley
    Emergency Management Training NCOIC
    15:20

    SSgt Nozaki, Tappei
    JASDF KC46 Boom Operator
    39:26

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995855
    VIRIN: 251117-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111521722
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

