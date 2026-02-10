PACUP-Inter-Pacific Air Force Academy-Broll

Yokota Air Base host the Inter-Pacific Armed Forces Academy for the first time during the week of November 18, 2025. This academy brought together 30 United States Air Force members and 30 Japanese Air Self Defense Force members together to learn about leadership, cross-cultural competencies, and what each military can do for each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|11.16.2025
|02.11.2026 00:37
|B-Roll
|995854
|251117-F-AR133-1003
|DOD_111521721
|00:04:10
|JP
