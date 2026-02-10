PACUP-Yokota AB Haunted House-Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base's Taiyo Community Center hosted the annual Haunted House event in conjunction with the base's Trunk & Treat event on October 24, 2025. The entire community center's interior was decorated with different haunted house themes to scare participants going through the house. The base's Trunk & Treat event gives the community a way to still allow family members to go trick or treating by bring vehicles to one location for kids to get candy safely.