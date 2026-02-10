PACUP-Yokota AB Haunted House-Broll

Yokota Air Base's Taiyo Community Center hosted the annual Haunted House event in conjunction with the base's Trunk & Treat event on October 24, 2025. The entire community center's interior was decorated with different haunted house themes to scare participants going through the house. The base's Trunk & Treat event gives the community a way to still allow family members to go trick or treating by bring vehicles to one location for kids to get candy safely.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 00:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995853
|VIRIN:
|251023-F-AR133-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111521720
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
