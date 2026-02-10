(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACUP-Yokota AB Haunted House-Broll

    JAPAN

    10.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Taiyo Community Center hosted the annual Haunted House event in conjunction with the base's Trunk & Treat event on October 24, 2025. The entire community center's interior was decorated with different haunted house themes to scare participants going through the house. The base's Trunk & Treat event gives the community a way to still allow family members to go trick or treating by bring vehicles to one location for kids to get candy safely.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP-Yokota AB Haunted House-Broll, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

