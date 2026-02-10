(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACSPOT-Yokota AB ITT Office-Clean

    JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Information, Tickets, & Travel (ITT) Office talks about what their office does for the Yokota Air Base community. The ITT Office is a valuable resource for military members and their families stationed overseas to have an easier way in finding tours and trips to take across Japan.

    Keiji Fujiwara
    Yokota ITT Tour Coordinator
    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995850
    VIRIN: 250903-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111521713
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACSPOT-Yokota AB ITT Office-Clean, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    Information, ticket, & travel

