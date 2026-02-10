(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. isaiah edwards 

    AFN Daegu

    Sgt. Isaiah Edwards (DJ Proof) talks about his radio show and catching him live on Armed Forces Network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 22:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 995848
    VIRIN: 260202-A-XJ182-8177
    Filename: DOD_111521650
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around The Region DJ Proof, by SGT isaiah edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

