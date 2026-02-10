USARPAC EOD Day 1 Competition Lanes (Reel)

U.S. Soldiers and Marine Corps service members participate in the United States Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of the Year Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2026. The lanes tested teams with various scenarios to assess technical proficiency and decision-making under pressure in order to help determine the top EOD team in the U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 21:20
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
