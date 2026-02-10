USARPAC EOD Day 1 Competition Lanes (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Marine Corps service members participate in the United States Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of the Year Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2026. The lanes tested teams with various scenarios to assess technical proficiency and decision-making under pressure in order to help determine the top EOD team in the U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)



