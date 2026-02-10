(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC EOD Day 1 Competition Lanes (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers and Marine Corps service members participate in the United States Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of the Year Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2026. The lanes tested teams with various scenarios to assess technical proficiency and decision-making under pressure in order to help determine the top EOD team in the U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    ["A Different Reality" by David Kelly is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 21:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995845
    VIRIN: 260210-A-MH953-6128
    Filename: DOD_111521607
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC EOD Day 1 Competition Lanes (Reel), by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    usarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video