Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload Operations with ACU 5

A landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to transports
personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary
Force, to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during in-stream onload
operations while underway off the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a
flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary
Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and
open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)
