    Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload Operations with ACU 5

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to transports
    personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary
    Force, to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during in-stream onload
    operations while underway off the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a
    flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary
    Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and
    open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995839
    VIRIN: 260127-M-IA046-1004
    Filename: DOD_111521485
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload Operations with ACU 5, by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TF Ashland, USS Ashland, LCAC

