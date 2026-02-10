Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload Operations with ACU 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to transports

personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary

Force, to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during in-stream onload

operations while underway off the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a

flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary

Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and

open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)