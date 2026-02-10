Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Say Farewell Before Embarkation

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) -U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, begin deployment aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) from Naval Base San Diego, California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)
|01.21.2026
|02.10.2026 19:10
|B-Roll
|995836
|260121-M-IA046-1002
|DOD_111521370
|00:03:52
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
