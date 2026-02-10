(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snow removal enables mission readiness at JBER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The 773d Civil Engineering Squadron maintains continuous operations across all climates to sustain flight line readiness at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995834
    VIRIN: 260127-F-IW449-1001
    Filename: DOD_111521342
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow removal enables mission readiness at JBER, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video