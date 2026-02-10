The 773d Civil Engineering Squadron maintains continuous operations across all climates to sustain flight line readiness at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995834
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-IW449-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111521342
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow removal enables mission readiness at JBER, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
