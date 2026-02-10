U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct an Army fitness test, combat water survival test, and board during the 130th’s Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2026. The BSC is an annual, multi-day event testing 5-person teams on physical fitness, marksmanship, and tactical skills to identify the most skilled and cohesive unit while fostering team-building. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis music by: https://pixabay.com/music/hard-rock-gym-workout-sport-music-478254/)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995832
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-JL197-2906
|Filename:
|DOD_111521326
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition: AFT, Combat Water Survival Test, Board 2026, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
