(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition: Warrior Task Lanes 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct warrior task lanes, consisting of hand grenade drills, weapons assembly, claymore planting, radio functions, tactical casualty combat care, and donning a gas mask, during the 130th’s Best Squad Competition near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. The BSC is an annual, multi-day event testing 5-person teams on physical fitness, marksmanship, and tactical skills to identify the most skilled and cohesive unit while fostering team-building. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Devin Davis music by: https://pixabay.com/music/suspense-dark-march-cinematic-192678/)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 20:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995829
    VIRIN: 260203-A-JL197-6169
    Filename: DOD_111521309
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition: Warrior Task Lanes 2026, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130th Engineer Brigade
    8th TSC
    Best Squad Competition (BSC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video