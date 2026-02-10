U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a 12-mile ruck during the 130th’s Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. The BSC is an annual, multi-day event testing 5-person teams on physical fitness, marksmanship, and tactical skills to identify the most skilled and cohesive unit while fostering team-building. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis music by: https://pixabay.com/music/suspense-dark-march-cinematic-192678/)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995827
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-JL197-2590
|Filename:
|DOD_111521299
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck 2026, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.