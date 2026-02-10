130th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a 12-mile ruck during the 130th’s Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. The BSC is an annual, multi-day event testing 5-person teams on physical fitness, marksmanship, and tactical skills to identify the most skilled and cohesive unit while fostering team-building. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis music by: https://pixabay.com/music/suspense-dark-march-cinematic-192678/)