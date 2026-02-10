FORT POLK, La. — Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, delivers a high-energy motivational message emphasizing leadership, accountability, communication, and team connection in support of combat readiness and sustained health. Miller highlights BJACH’s commitment to Army Medicine’s mission and the hospital’s C4 vision—Caring and Compassionate, Candid and Trustworthy, Committed and Inspired, and Connected Members and Leaders of a Team—encouraging Soldiers and teammates to hold one another accountable and represent BJACH with pride wherever they serve.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 18:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995826
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-GR633-1001
|PIN:
|71459001
|Filename:
|DOD_111521296
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH Commander Encourages Accountability and Teamwork to Strengthen Readiness, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.