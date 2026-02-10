(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BJACH Commander Encourages Accountability and Teamwork to Strengthen Readiness

    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, La. — Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, delivers a high-energy motivational message emphasizing leadership, accountability, communication, and team connection in support of combat readiness and sustained health. Miller highlights BJACH’s commitment to Army Medicine’s mission and the hospital’s C4 vision—Caring and Compassionate, Candid and Trustworthy, Committed and Inspired, and Connected Members and Leaders of a Team—encouraging Soldiers and teammates to hold one another accountable and represent BJACH with pride wherever they serve.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 18:32
    Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH Commander Encourages Accountability and Teamwork to Strengthen Readiness, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    MILITARY HEALTH SYSTEM
    FORT POLK
    Army Medicine
    DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY
    BJACH

