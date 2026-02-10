BJACH Commander Encourages Accountability and Teamwork to Strengthen Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. — Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, delivers a high-energy motivational message emphasizing leadership, accountability, communication, and team connection in support of combat readiness and sustained health. Miller highlights BJACH’s commitment to Army Medicine’s mission and the hospital’s C4 vision—Caring and Compassionate, Candid and Trustworthy, Committed and Inspired, and Connected Members and Leaders of a Team—encouraging Soldiers and teammates to hold one another accountable and represent BJACH with pride wherever they serve.